ARE WE YOUR PLACE IN SPACE?

The Planetary Society Seeks a Digital Community Manager (6-month temporary position)

Are you a science communicator who delights in sharing the passion, beauty, and joy of space exploration with others? Would you consider yourself a “digital extrovert” who excels at engaging followers on social media and online forums?

The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization, seeks a talented Digital Community Manager to join our communications team on a 6-month temporary contract beginning no later than November 28, 2022.

As our Temporary Digital Community Manager, you’ll help us serve an enthusiastic global audience of Planetary Society members and online supporters who engage with us via our social media channels, member community forum, and website. In January, we are launching a new, members-only online community using the platform Mighty Networks. The Temporary Digital Community Manager will help us get the member community off to a strong start by helping with its launch and overseeing day-to-day posting and moderation; they will also oversee regular posting and moderation of our social media channels and support occasional website needs.

To qualify, you should also have demonstrated success galvanizing followers on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and online forums, and should be excited to apply your expertise to help our digital communities grow and thrive. You should be able to communicate about trending space science topics with everyday space enthusiasts using engaging and accurate language, relevant imagery, and a welcoming approach.

Reporting to the Editorial Director, this is a full-time, 6-month temporary position that can be worked remotely or from our headquarters in Pasadena, California. Please read our full position description and follow the directions to apply. We look forward to hearing from you.



Digital Member Community 40% Time Spent

Lead the implementation of our digital member community strategy, which includes posting new content, fostering engagement and discussion, creating surveys/polls, and leading virtual events

Identify opportunities to leverage The Planetary Society’s editorial content, campaigns, and programmatic priorities to increase members' engagement with the community

Field inquiries from our members about the platform and organization and route inquiries to the appropriate staff contacts to ensure a timely response

Moderate community discussions to ensure community guidelines are followed

Encompass our core values as an official representative of The Planetary Society to our members

Create regular reports to internal stakeholders that review metrics and key learnings to help us improve the member community experience

Keep current on news and best practices related to digital community management and member/donor communications

Social Media 40% Time Spent

Craft and publish posts from The Planetary Society’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn) to support The Planetary Society’s mission and priorities

Ensure The Planetary Society’s social media channels exhibit our brand voice and core values

Respond to direct messages, timeline comments, and tagged posts and photos across social media and web channels in a timely manner

Monitor and participate in social media conversations relevant to The Planetary Society’s priorities

Moderate user-generated posts to ensure community guidelines are followed

Coordinate execution of social media strategies for communications, advocacy, fundraising, and partnership campaigns

Assist with the production of occasional live social media events

Assist with influencer relations and the development of social media outreach kits

Keep current on news and best practices related to social media, science communication, and non-profit communication

Writing and Production 20% Time Spent

Assist in the creation and maintenance of articles, multimedia, and other web content to support The Planetary Society’s mission, programs, projects, and priorities

Curate and upload images, videos, and other multimedia to The Planetary Society’s website

Capture video and photography during Planetary Society program milestones, activities, and events that can be used for digital community, social media, or web content posts

Keep current on news, issues, and trends related to planetary/space science, astrobiology, planetary defense, and related topics

Qualifications and Attributes

Bachelor’s degree in planetary/space science, journalism, communications, or a related field, or equivalent work experience

Must have a strong working knowledge of the planetary science and space exploration landscape

Minimum 3 years of relevant professional experience

Demonstrated experience growing a social media audience and using analytics to monitor trends and results

Demonstrated enthusiasm for engaging audiences in conversations about planetary science and space exploration topics

Excellent written, verbal and visual communications skills, with an ability to distill complex science and engineering topics into concise, accurate, engaging, and easily understood language

Ability to communicate using a variety of media such as short- and long-form writing, photos, graphics, and video (graphic design skills are a plus)

Self-motivation and the ability to work as a team member

Experience developing and producing live social media events

Detail-oriented, organized, and adept at managing, prioritizing and meeting multiple deadlines

Comfortable with very occasionally working outside normal business hours during breaking news and special events

Ability to think creatively and strategically

A commitment to The Planetary Society's core values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, effectiveness, inclusion

Compensation

Rate: $37.60/hour, up to 40 hours per week

Supportive work environment

Beautiful location in Pasadena, CA

Extraordinary colleagues

The Planetary Society is an equal-opportunity employer. We prioritize diversity at all levels of our work. Job applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

How To Apply

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, with application reviews commencing immediately. Your submission should include a resume, cover letter, and a relevant work sample. Please email your submission to [email protected]