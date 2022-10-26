Freelance Audio Editor (Contract)

Are you an experienced radio or podcast audio producer who would delight in handling the post-production needs for one of the world’s most popular space science audio programs?

The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization, seeks a talented Audio Editor to support the post-production needs of Planetary Radio, a renowned weekly radio show and podcast about space exploration, astronomy, and science celebrating its 20th year in production and Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition, a monthly podcast focused on the politics of space exploration.

Each podcast episode centers around a feature interview with a leading space scientist, engineer, or other luminary in the space science community. Episodes occasionally include features recorded on location or special “Planetary Radio Live” events recorded in front of audiences. The Planetary Radio and Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition podcasts runs around 60 minutes in length and the broadcast version of Planetary Radio has a duration of 28:50. The shows achieve a combined 2.5 million downloads per year and the weekly show is heard on more than 100 public radio stations.

We’re seeking someone who can support the post-production needs of both shows (a total of 5 shows per month), which include audio editing, mixing, formatting, and publishing the show to our podcast platform and major public radio distributors.

This contract position can be worked from our headquarters in Pasadena, California, or remotely. Please read our full position description and follow the directions to apply. We look forward to hearing from you.

Scope of Work:

Work with the hosts of Planetary Radio and Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to develop a production workflow routine that fits the needs of The Planetary Society

Receive, analyze, and organize audio files on a weekly basis (host intros and bridges, features, PSAs, and main interview)

Apply best practices in completing the full cycle of audio post-production, including: audio repair and processing, sound mixing, and editing to create a high-quality radio/podcast production

Format and render sound files to prepare episodes for radio and podcast distribution via Amazon S3, PRX, PRSS, AudioPort, and Omnystudio, and deliver finalized program files to each platform, ensuring that technical and other standards for each service are met.

Attend regular check-in meetings with radio hosts and editorial staff

Qualifications and Attributes

Demonstrated experience producing high-quality podcasts or radio programs, specifically that involve interviews with two or more guests

High level of expertise with audio editing software

Experience distributing shows on podcast and/or radio platforms

Detail-oriented, organized, and adept at managing, prioritizing, and meeting multiple deadlines

Ability to collaborate with hosts and incorporate feedback

Comfortable with very occasionally working outside normal business hours during breaking news and special events

A commitment to The Planetary Society's core values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, effectiveness, and inclusion

Compensation

Rate: $30/hour

Hours: up to 15 hours per week

How To Apply

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, with application reviews commencing immediately. Your submission should include a resume and cover letter. Please email your submission to [email protected]



