A hazy shade of winter

Scientists have grown plants in Moon soil for the first time ever. A team from the University of Florida used samples of lunar regolith brought back to Earth by the Apollo missions to grow thale cress (Arabidopsis) plants from seed (pictured). The plants’ roots grew differently from those from a control group planted in Earth soil, adapting to the different conditions provided by the lunar soil. Image credit: Tyler Jones/University of Florida/IFAS.

Ingenuity is hunkering down for the winter. Martian winter brings with it more dust storms, less sunlight, and colder temperatures, all of which make operating the helicopter spacecraft more difficult. Mission engineers have decided to pause flights for the next few months until conditions are better, with the hope that Ingenuity will fly again in the Martian spring.

Scientists may now know why Neptune and Uranus are different shades of blue. The two ice giants are similar in size and atmospheric composition, so the reason for their apparent differences were unclear. New research from the National Science Foundation's National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory suggests that a "stagnant, sluggish" atmosphere on Uranus allows haze to build up and concentrate, making it a lighter color than Neptune.