China is getting serious about planetary defense

Asteroid deflection plans

The asteroid deflection mission profile remains under wraps for now, but there are some clues about what is in store.

Chinese teams had earlier released proposals for kinetic impactors. The “Assembled Kinetic Impactor” (AKI) would use the Long March 5, China’s largest and most powerful rocket, and see the spacecraft remain attached to the rocket's upper stage for a more effective impact into a threatening planetary body.

A more challenging concept is the “Enhanced Asteroid Deflector.” Describing missions like NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) using a spacecraft to hit a large asteroid as similar to “using an egg to hit a rock,” Li Mingtao, a professor at the National Space Science Center in Beijing, proposed collecting rocks from a near-Earth asteroid before then heading to the targeted potentially hazardous asteroid with the extra mass to “hit rock with rock”.

The technology readiness level of the latter mission — which would also lend itself to commercial asteroid mining — is low, so the upcoming Chinese mission is likely to be a more “traditional” kinetic impactor. It will have some differences from the DART mission, in which a spacecraft will enter the asteroid binary system Didymos and collide with a moonlet called Dimorphos.

Wu did not reveal a target for the mission, but this is another area in which China will be investing. New capabilities for spotting and tracking asteroids will be developed, as well as assessing risk, using software to run asteroid impact simulations, and preparing to take action if an asteroid is found to be on a collision course with Earth.

Detecting and monitoring dangerous asteroids

Detecting and tracking potentially threatening asteroids is an important area in which China will need to make big strides to contribute.

Right now the United States is the clear leader in tracking asteroids, accounting for more than 98 percent of the at least 1,500 new near-Earth objects (NEOs) discovered each year. China’s relatively modest observational capacities are run by the Purple Mountain Observatory (PMO). These consist of the NEO Survey Telescope near Xuyi, in Jiangsu province, with a number of smaller telescopes for follow-up observations at different PMO stations around the country.

Ye Quanzhi, an astronomer and research scientist at the University of Maryland, notes that there are proposals for new facilities, while several amateur astronomers are involved in NEO observation in China. One new facility now under construction is the 2.5-meter "Wide Field Survey Telescope" in Lenghu in the northwestern province of Qinghai, overseen and operated by PMO and the University of Science and Technology of China.

