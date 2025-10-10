A good day to save NASA science

See (and hear) more from the Day of Action. This week’s Planetary Radio takes you inside the Save NASA Science Day of Action. Hear from Planetary Society leaders, including CEO Bill Nye, Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier, and Board Director Britney Schmidt, about what it was like to see hundreds of advocates come together to defend the future of space science, the power of grassroots advocacy, and what comes next for the Save NASA Science campaign. You can also watch the event’s press conference and see Bill Nye speaking on CBS News about the event. Image credit: Jason Dixson for The Planetary Society.

STEP Grants are fueling the future of space exploration. Dr. Jacob Buffo of Dartmouth College knows just how impactful these grants can be. He joined a live virtual event led by Planetary Society Chief Scientist Bruce Betts last week to talk about how the STEP Grant his team won has enabled them to study sites on Earth that can teach us about conditions on Mars and other worlds. With support from people like you, we can fund promising and innovative projects through this program. Make a gift today to help fund the next round of grant winners!

Comet 3I/ATLAS is all over the news. Here’s what you need to know about it. Our guide to the interstellar object covers everything you should know, from its origins to how close it will come to Earth and the science it’s enabling.