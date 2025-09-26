Award-worthy and record-breaking

The official exoplanet tally has reached 6,000. NASA’s Exoplanet Science Institute has reported that over 6,000 planets in orbit around other stars have now been confirmed. That number is sure to grow quickly, with more than 8,000 additional candidate planets awaiting confirmation. Pictured: An artist’s concept of exoplanets. Image credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

VIPER is back on track to land on the Moon. NASA cancelled the mission in July 2024 when the spacecraft was already fully assembled and beginning its final testing series to qualify for launch. After pushback from space advocates, Congress called for private companies to take over the mission, and this week, NASA announced that Blue Origin will deliver VIPER to the lunar surface in late 2027.

Starship may not be ready to launch Artemis III astronauts to the Moon in 2027. NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel visited SpaceX’s Starbase facility this month and determined that development of the Starship Human Landing System could be years behind schedule. Artemis II is planned to launch astronauts on a trip around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft on a Space Launch System rocket in 2026.

Earth appears to have another quasi-moon. Astronomers at the Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii recently discovered an asteroid, named 2025 PN7, that has been in quasi-orbit around Earth for about 60 years. They expect it will likely remain a quasi-moon for another 60 years.