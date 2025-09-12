An exciting discovery on Mars

This week marked Bill Nye’s 15-year anniversary as CEO of The Planetary Society. Bill’s vision, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to space science and exploration has carried us through some of the most successful years in our organization's history. Whether advocating tirelessly for planetary science on Capitol Hill or fixing the garbage disposal at Planetary HQ, Bill has come to stand for the dynamic culture of care, support, and plain, simple fun that has made The Society into what it is today. Thank you, Bill, for 15 years of inspiring leadership!

A decades-old Uranus mystery has been solved. Since 1986, scientists have wondered why — unlike the Solar System’s other giant planets — Uranus appears to emit less heat than it receives from the Sun. Now astronomers have flipped this picture upside-down. On last week’s Planetary Radio, host Sarah Al-Ahmed spoke with Michael Roman, atmospheric scientist at the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Chile, about what this news means for one of the most mysterious and overlooked planets around the Sun.

Learn about the size of the Universe with our newest children’s book. “The Size of Space” brings the mind-boggling scale of the Universe down to Earth, combining the wonder of a cosmic perspective with easy-to-understand examples. It’s the latest installment in our series created in partnership with Lerner Publishing, which also includes books on the planets of the Solar System and the search for life.

Is NASA declining as SpaceX rises? On Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition, host Casey Dreier speaks with Franklin Foer, staff writer at The Atlantic, as Foer traces the history of NASA and argues that the agency has accidentally contributed to its own downfall.

Alien life on Mars is not a new idea. Next month, The Planetary Society’s book club will take you back to a time in U.S. history when many — including some scientists — believed that an alien civilization was thriving on Mars. Join Mat Kaplan and David Baron for a live virtual event to discuss Baron’s new book, “The Martians: The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America,” in our Book Club Q&A. Members can join the event in the online member community and participate in discussions with the author. Not yet a member? Join today. Image credit: Liveright Publishing.