Don’t stare at the Sun (unless you’re SOHO)

Hayabusa2’s target asteroid is tinier and faster than expected. Recent observations of asteroid 1998 KY26 suggest it may be almost three times smaller and spinning much faster than previously thought. This could complicate landing conditions for Japan’s Hayabusa2 extended sample return mission, which is expected to reach the asteroid in 2031. Pictured: 1998 KY26 imaged by Japan’s Subaru Telescope in 2020. Image credit: National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

The dwarf planet Quaoar is a miniature planetary system. Astronomers recently discovered a second moon orbiting the dwarf planet Quaoar, which orbits the Sun beyond Neptune. The tiny world is already known to have two rings and another moon.

Enticing material in Enceladus’ plumes may not come from its oceans after all. New research suggests that the organic molecules detected in the icy moon’s plumes could originate on its surface instead of in the oceans of liquid water hiding beneath its crust. “Although this doesn't rule out the possibility that Enceladus' ocean may be habitable, it does mean we need to be cautious in making that assumption just because of the composition of the plumes," study lead Grace Richards of Italy's National Institute for Astrophysics said in a statement.

NASA has barred Chinese nationals from working on its programs. This includes students and contractors with valid visas. The decision appears related to the Trump administration’s views on a “space race” with China.