Earth’s quasi-moons, mini-moons, and ghost moons

As these asteroids trace their orbits, they are slightly affected by Earth’s gravity, too. They don’t circle Earth like satellites, but their orbits do fall into a kind of lockstep with our planet that keeps them close by. A quasi-moon sometimes drifts ahead of Earth and sometimes trails behind it as both go around the Sun. From our vantage point, it ends up looking like the quasi-moon is orbiting us instead of our star.

This configuration is called quasi-satellite motion, and it is one of several ways that celestial bodies can share an orbit with Earth. There are also “trojan” orbits, where an object traces loops around a point that stays consistently ahead of or behind Earth as it goes around the Sun. And there are “horseshoe” orbits, where an object switches between leading Earth in its orbit and trailing it, but does not stay close to Earth like in quasi-satellite motion.

All of Earth’s known quasi-moons are temporary. After hundreds or thousands of years, most will transition to trojan or horseshoe orbits. At the same time, some asteroids that are currently in one of these other kinds of shared orbits will eventually transition to become quasi-moons.

Mini-moons

A mini-moon is an object that truly orbits a world, but only temporarily. Earth’s mini-moons last for less than a year on average. They are very small and hard to detect: only four mini-moons of Earth have ever been discovered, and none are still orbiting Earth. Some may actually have been space debris. The Gaia spacecraft was once mistaken for a mini-moon, and so were rocket stages from the Chang’e 2 and Lunar Prospector missions.

