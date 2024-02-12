What is Venus' quasi-moon Zoozve?

Venus and Mercury are the only planets in the Solar System without moons, but that’s not the whole story.

In 2002, astronomer Brian Skiff of Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, AZ, discovered the first known quasi-moon around Venus. This unusual object was originally given the temporary title 2002VE68, but on Feb. 5, 2024, it got a snappier name: Zoozve.

What is a quasi-moon?

Zoozve is a quasi-moon, which means that it is an asteroid that appears to orbit Venus, but is not gravitationally bound to it. Instead, it goes around both Venus and the Sun in a complex orbit. Zoozve’s orbit is unstable, meaning it will eventually be ejected from its quasi-satellite orbit.