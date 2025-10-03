Mars rock and roll

Perseverance’s find on Mars could be a game-changer. A sample collected on Mars (pictured) appears to contain unusual chemical and mineral patterns that may be potential signs of ancient life, but there’s a lot of research that still needs to be done to find out what it means. This week’s Planetary Radio features an interview with Joel Hurowitz, the lead author of the new Nature paper detailing the findings. You can also read an edited transcript of the conversation. Plus, learn more about the tools Perseverance used to make this discovery in an article by Planetary Society AAAS policy fellow Ari Koeppel. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

It’s a big week for celebrating and appreciating space. Saturday, Oct. 4 is International Observe the Moon Night, a NASA-led event that encourages people around the world to look at the Moon, learn about lunar science, make lunar artwork, and more. Oct. 4 also kicks off World Space Week, with events around the world, fun educational resources for all ages, and opportunities to connect with other space enthusiasts.

