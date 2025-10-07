300 space advocates rally in D.C. to Save NASA Science

Joining them was leadership from the American Geophysical Union (AGU), the American Astronomical Society (AAS), and The Planetary Society, and the American Society of Gravitational and Space Research.

Despite the unexpected government shutdown, constituents fanned out through the halls of Congress and met with representatives from nearly 250 congressional offices. Planetary Society members around the country also called and emailed their representatives, sending more than 1,300 messages of support in a single day.

Representative Glenn Ivey (D-MD-04) joined Planetary CEO Bill Nye, AAS President Elect Marcel Agüeros, and AGU President Brandon Jones for a press conference in front of the Capitol. Flanked by scientists and hundreds of space advocates, they spoke about the severity of the proposed cuts and the positive actions Congress had taken so far to reject them.