A test bed in the search for life

The other two expeditions revisited these same sites in the dead of winter, when the lakes were frozen over and icy layers formed. These environments could be similar to those on moons like Europa and Enceladus that are thought to hide oceans of salty liquid water under their ice crusts. If life exists anywhere else in the Solar System today, it could well be on moons like this, making the hypersaline lakes great targets in analog studies of habitability.

So far, the team has collected more than 400 unique samples of lake ice, salt, brine, and sediment. These samples are being analyzed for microbial life, organic content, and ecological structure to better understand how the physics, chemistry, and biology of these extreme environments interact.

A major goal of the research is to pinpoint where the richest microhabitats exist within these extreme lake systems. Another goal is to identify the kinds of biosignatures that we might be able to spot when we visit those places. Essentially, the research is helping us better understand where and how to look for signs of life on other worlds.

One result Buffo’s team has found so far is that hyperspectral drone imagery has been useful in mapping key features like brine pools and mineral ridges in lakes like this. This might support the use of flying spacecraft like NASA’s Ingenuity or Dragonfly helicopters to scope out where to search more thoroughly for signs of life.

By testing out techniques, tools, and theories here on Earth, Buffo and his research team are helping make sure that when we go out to search for life on other worlds, we’re as prepared as we can be.