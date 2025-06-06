A crisis we must rise to

A collision may not be our galaxy’s fate after all. New data from the Hubble and Gaia space telescopes suggest that the anticipated collision between the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies may not be as certain as previously thought. Simulations now show a 50% chance of collision within 10 billion years, with only a 2% likelihood of a direct hit in the next 5 billion years. Pictured: A simulation of what a galaxy collision might have looked like. Image credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA.

The White House has pulled its nomination for NASA Administrator. In a surprise move, the White House announced its decision to pull the nomination of tech entrepreneur and private astronaut Jared Isaacman, who was expected to be confirmed in June as NASA Administrator. The rationale, according to a White House spokesperson, is due to a misalignment with the administration’s recently announced plans to reduce NASA’s budget.

Europa could someday become more habitable. New research from Cornell University suggests that when the Sun enters the red giant phase of its evolution in about 5-7 billion years, Jupiter's moon Europa will warm up to the point that it develops and maintains a weak water vapor atmosphere. This could potentially make it more hospitable to life as we know it.

Simulations of wide-orbit planet formation could support the Planet Nine hypothesis. Researchers from Rice University and the Planetary Science Institute recently conducted simulations that suggest that wide-orbit planets may be a natural by-product of chaotic early stages of planetary system formation. This could support the possibility that there is a ninth planet lurking in the extreme reaches of our Solar System.

China has launched the Tianwen-2 asteroid sample return mission. Tianwen-2 aims to rendezvous with the near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3, collect samples, and return them to Earth by 2031. Although this is China’s first asteroid sample return mission, it has already successfully brought samples back from the Moon twice.