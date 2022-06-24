LightSail 2 getting lower as it completes third year in space

Alas, the beautiful summer transitioned quickly to a cold, cold winter. Altitude began dropping fast and on average it has continued to drop faster and faster since then. You can see this easily in the plot of altitude versus time.

For reference, in the first year of the mission, we dropped about 10 kilometers (about 6 miles), and in the second year about 14 kilometers (about 9 miles). During its third year, despite the good summer, LightSail 2 has dropped about 67 kilometers (roughly 42 miles). As of this writing, its average altitude is about 627 kilometers (about 390 miles), down from about 718 kilometers (roughly 446 miles) at the start of the mission.

There are three main reasons for the steep drop-off in altitude in the last few months. Sailing efficiency had some effect. We had communication challenges with the spacecraft, in part due to ground station components breaking and having to be replaced. Anytime we have trouble communicating with the spacecraft we are unable to feed it information such as knowledge of its own orbit on a regular basis, causing control of the sail to be less efficient.

The second reason is atmospheric drag, which becomes a larger effect as you get lower because the atmospheric density increases very rapidly. This can be hard to imagine since we typically think of 600 to 700 kilometers (about 373 to 435 miles) above the Earth as space, emphasized by the International Space Station orbiting around 400 kilometers (roughly 250 miles). But there are still particles of atmosphere up there and when you hit them going some 30,000 kilometers per hour (nearly 20,000 miles per hour), they slow you down.

Our case is more extreme than most spacecraft because the area of our sail is very large compared to the mass of the spacecraft. This is great for solar sailing, but terrible for atmospheric drag. Imagine throwing a rock compared to throwing a piece of paper. Atmospheric drag will stop the paper much faster than the rock. In our case, LightSail 2 is the paper. As the spacecraft drops lower, the atmospheric drag gets worse and worse.

Finally, the third reason is sort of part of the second, but involves another celestial body. Increased solar activity — more solar flares —heats the Earth’s upper atmosphere causing it to expand. So, when the Sun is more active, more atmosphere expands to higher altitudes, and your spacecraft hits more particles of atmosphere at a given altitude. As you can see from the included graph, solar activity began a significant increase around the time we started dropping faster becoming a very significant factor very quickly. Most of our mission occurred during very low solar activity and when we were at the highest altitude we were going to be, thus atmospheric drag was lower and solar sailing could make more of a difference. But with the Sun revving up as it approaches solar maximum (a peak in solar activity that occurs on an approximately 11-year cycle), the atmosphere is denser at a given altitude, thus the atmospheric drag is higher.

Bottom line: we’re coming down faster and faster. The answer to the obvious question of when the spacecraft is going to reenter the atmosphere is: we don’t exactly know. Modeling we’ve done as well as even just a qualitative look at the graph indicates that it will be in the next several months.