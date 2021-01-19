NASA Solar Sails Build on LightSail 2

The Missions

NEA Scout launches to the Moon in 2021 with a fleet of other small satellites aboard Artemis 1, the inaugural test flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket. SLS will blast the Orion crew vehicle on a mission to lunar orbit and back.

On the way to the Moon, the SLS upper stage will deploy a fleet of 13 CubeSats that includes NEA Scout. NEA Scout will deploy its 86-square-meter solar sail and use it to leave lunar orbit for a near-Earth asteroid flyby. The current target asteroid is 1991 VG, though that may change depending on the exact launch date.

NEA Scout demonstrates a low-cost method of asteroid reconnaissance for human and robotic missions and will add to our scientific knowledge of small worlds. Recent asteroid sample return missions like NASA’s OSIRIS-REx and Japan’s Hayabusa2 both encountered unexpectedly rocky terrain at their asteroids, highlighting the value of scouting planetary bodies in advance.

In 2025 Solar Cruiser will take solar sailing to a new level by testing a sail an order of magnitude larger than any flown before. Solar Cruiser will hitch a ride to space with NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe, IMAP. IMAP will study how the constant flow of charged particles coming from our Sun known as the solar wind interacts with cosmic radiation coming from the rest of the universe. This interaction creates a bubble that surrounds and protects our solar system.

Solar Cruiser will coast with IMAP and another small satellite towards Lagrange point 1, or L1, a location where Earth and the Sun’s gravity balance to create a place for spacecraft to orbit. L1 lies along the Earth-Sun line about 1.5 million kilometers (0.9 million miles) from Earth. Solar Cruiser will fly beyond L1 and use a solar sail to make its own artificial orbit closer to the Sun, but still on a straight line between the Sun and Earth as Earth revolves around the Sun. Only a solar sail can provide the forces necessary to maintain such an otherwise unstable orbit, since doing so requires constant fuel.

The demonstration will show how solar sail missions beyond L1 could be used for solar science or to provide additional warning time of solar storms that damage satellites and disrupt power grids on Earth. A similar mission could also hover high above the Sun’s poles, continuously monitoring them to deepen our understanding of solar physics.

Les Johnson, the principal investigator for NEA Scout and Solar Cruiser at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, credits LightSail for bringing solar sailing into the mainstream.

“I think the technical work that The Planetary Society did, as well as the outreach and awareness and education component, has been really critical toward making this capability more real in the minds of decision makers and scientists and people interested in sailing,” he said during a recent Planetary Radio interview.