The Vera C. Rubin Observatory is about to flood the scientific world with discoveries, and CORA+ is designed to help humanity make the most of it. Rubin’s decade-long survey of the night sky, which began this year from atop a remote mountain in Chile, discovered 11,000 new asteroids in just six weeks of preliminary data. The telescope is expected to be especially good at finding worlds beyond the orbit of Neptune that — besides being strange, captivating places in themselves — hold evidence of the Solar System’s ancient history. Rubin is expected to multiply the known number of these trans-Neptunian objects, or TNOs, by roughly tenfold.

With CORA+, Mike Kretlow is laying the groundwork to deepen our understanding of these worlds once they are discovered. Though Rubin is expected to find tens of thousands of TNOs and other small Solar System worlds, it will not provide detailed measurements of some of their properties, including their size. Kretlow aims to fix that by equipping scientists with a powerful method to study these worlds: watching their silhouettes.

“CORA+ will enable observers, no matter where they are, to plan observations that will help transform our understanding of newly discovered objects in the Solar System,” said Bruce Betts, chief scientist at The Planetary Society. “They will become tangible, thought-provoking worlds.”

Whenever a TNO or asteroid happens to pass in front of a distant star, it casts a little shadow, blocking that star’s light from reaching us. For a brief instant, the resulting shade passes over our planet. This event is called a stellar occultation. By measuring exactly when and how the background star dimmed, scientists can learn about the silhouette of the world that passed in front of it.