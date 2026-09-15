SWAP, PEPSSI, and the secrets of the Solar System

One thing we don’t yet know is how the solar wind and the VLISM differ in the amounts and types of chemical species they can produce on a given type of world, including prebiotic chemistry. New Horizons’ SWAP and PEPSSI could help determine how being within or outside the heliosphere might affect radiolysis and even habitability.

Implications for habitability

Ocean worlds exist throughout the Solar System. Europa and Enceladus are the most famous, but Pluto was once — and might still be — an ocean world, too. Its dwarf planet-sized moon, Charon, likewise once hosted an underground (and maybe, for a brief instant, above-ground) ocean. Both Pluto and Charon froze within a billion years after forming. On Earth, we know that life existed by the time our planet was a billion years old, and maybe earlier. If dwarf planets can stay liquid for comparable lengths of time following their formation, might life have at least started in them, too?

And I’m not just talking about Pluto and Charon. Dwarf planets are the most common type of planet in our Solar System, and probably the Universe. Planetary astronomers have discovered about 130 worlds in the Kuiper Belt with diameters of at least 500 kilometers (310 miles), large enough to be considered dwarf planets. That means 130 small, icy planets, at least some of which could have started off with underground oceans, warmed by the heat of these bodies’ formation. With an energy source — heat — and water, these worlds would have two of the three ingredients needed for life. The last ingredient is nutrients. Remember those radiolytic chemical products we talked about earlier? They’re food. Ice tectonics, cryovolcanoes, and impact cratering could get those nutrients underground, where the water and heat are, giving any nascent alien microbes their version of Uber Eats.

Let’s SWAP some dollars for a PEPSSI

New Horizons, kitted out with SWAP and PEPSSI, can measure the heliosphere and, eventually, the VLISM’s plasma environments that drive radiolysis and planetary climates. Voyager 1 and 2, the only other spacecraft in that region, simply lack any scientific instruments with this capability. For the lifetime of most humans alive today, New Horizons is our only chance to measure the link between interstellar space, the heliosphere, habitable ocean worlds, and our home planet, Earth.

The knowledge gained with New Horizons could pave the way for Interstellar Probe — by far the coolest mission concept I got to work on during my tenure at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. This conceptual mission would send a spacecraft speeding more than double the speed of Voyager or New Horizons on a 50-year mission into the VLISM, roughly 500 AU away. This cross-disciplinary mission would fly past one of those 130 dwarf planets beyond Neptune, imaging its fascinating geologic landforms and using its ultraviolet and infrared spectrometers to decipher its surface composition. Particle detectors like SWAP and PEPSSI, together with magnetometers, would reveal the invisible structure of the outer heliosphere and the VLISM.

If Interstellar Probe ever comes to fruition — and even if it doesn’t — we will still need the unique, valuable, fascinating measurements collected by SWAP and PEPSSI. In 2036, I want humanity to have already started working on the next mission to the outer Solar System and beyond. Furthermore, I don’t want us to look back and say, “Why did we let NASA turn off perfectly good instruments on New Horizons? We could have used that data!”

Let’s tell NASA and Congress to keep SWAP and PEPSSI on beyond their Sept. 30 shutdown date. With them, we can better understand our place in space. Without them, our place remains more mysterious than it needs to be. Will you sign a petition to NASA Headquarters to keep SWAP and PEPSSI doing what they were meant to do?

This New Horizons petition is being organized by members of the scientific community and the interested public. The Planetary Society is a supporter of these efforts, but not the sponsor of the petition. Learn more about The Planetary Society's advocacy program on the Save NASA Science campaign website.