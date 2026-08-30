The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope has launched

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope has officially launched.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifted off at 7:26 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying the next-generation observatory toward its destination at Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, about 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) away.

What is the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope?

Roman is NASA’s next flagship orbital observatory, with the power to reshape what we know about planets throughout the galaxy and help uncover the true nature of dark matter and dark energy. It is a mission on the same scale as the Hubble Space Telescope or the James Webb Space Telescope.

Roman is expected to revolutionize our sense of how common different kinds of planets are by discovering thousands of worlds beyond the Solar System. While humanity has confirmed about 6,000 such worlds (known as exoplanets) over the past few decades, Roman could discover many more than that entirely on its own. The mission will also take direct photographs of planets and explore some of their atmospheres, as well as find potentially Earth-like worlds around other stars.