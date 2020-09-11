What’s up (and down) in space?

Scientists have found rust on the Moon using data from India’s Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft. Rust forms easily on Earth, when iron is exposed to oxygen and water. How it’s forming on the Moon isn’t known, but one guess is that oxygen escaping Earth’s atmosphere is interacting with water released from lunar rocks when meteoroids pelt the Moon’s surface. Pictured: A composite image from the Moon Mineralogy Mapper aboard the Chandrayaan-1 orbiter. The blue areas at the poles are where rust was found. Image credit: ISRO/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Brown University/USGS.

Engineers have finished reshaping and resurfacing the mirror for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. The spy satellite-operating National Reconnaissance Office gifted the mirror to NASA in 2012. Roman will hunt for dark matter and directly image exoplanets, but first it needs to be fully funded. The Trump administration has tried and failed to cancel the telescope in its last 3 budget requests; The Planetary Society in January 2020 urged Congress to keep the mission on track for a 2025 launch.

China’s Chang’e-3 lander is still returning data from the Moon 7 years after arriving in 2013. The country's state-owned media company says the spacecraft is "retired" but still in touch with Earth. Scientists recently published new findings on the rock layers beneath Chang’e-3’s landing site based on data from the mission. Learn more about why and how we study the Moon.