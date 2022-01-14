What sci-fi dreams are made of

What do you mean, “don’t fly too close to the Sun?” NASA’s Parker Solar Probe recently touched the Sun, dipping within its outer atmosphere. The spacecraft pulled this off thanks to ingenious engineering. It can handle temperatures of up to 1,370 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit) and can survive passing through fields of micrometeorites moving at speeds up to 192,000 meters per second (430,000 miles per hour). Nicola “Nicky” Fox, director of NASA’s Heliophysics Division, and Nour Raouafi, the mission’s project scientist, join this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about how a mission like this is possible, and what we’re learning from it. Pictured: An artist's impression of the Parker Solar Probe. Image credit: JHUAPL.

What's in store for space policy in 2022? The latest Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition looks forward to a year of new rockets, new legislation and a new direction for planetary exploration.

