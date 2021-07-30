We Love to Buggy

Europa Clipper finally has a launch vehicle. NASA has selected SpaceX to provide launch services for the Europa Clipper, which is now slated to launch in October 2024 on a Falcon Heavy rocket. The Planetary Society previously urged Congress to drop a directive that required Europa Clipper to launch on the Space Launch System, and instead allow NASA to select the best rocket for the job. Europa Clipper will produce high-resolution images of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa and explore its geographical features. It’ll also investigate whether the world has the right conditions for life.

Hubble might have solved an age-old mystery about Ganymede. Astronomers revisiting archive Hubble data have found evidence of water vapor in the Jovian moon’s atmosphere. The discovery is just in time for the European Space Agency's upcoming JUICE mission, which launches in 2022 to study Ganymede and other Jovian moons.

Blue Origin says it’s willing to cover $2 billion of the cost for a second lunar lander contract, should NASA award one. In a letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos said his company is willing to waive up to $2 billion in payments over the current and next two government fiscal years in exchange for a fixed-priced contract. In April, NASA selected SpaceX as the recipient of its Human Landing System (HLS) contract, a decision that competitors Blue Origin and Dynetics protested shortly after.

Russia's new Nauka science module is attached to the International Space Station after some last-minute drama. The module overcame communications and propulsion problems following launch on July 21 before successfully docking with the station on July 29. The trouble didn't end there: once attached, Nauka began firing its thrusters uncontrollably, knocking the entire station out of alignment by 45 degrees. As of Thursday afternoon NASA reported the situation was under control.