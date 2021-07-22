Originally envisioned to send 10 initial sorties to the surface and then establish a more permanent presence, America’s lunar ambitions were severely curtailed by the launch of Apollo 15. Three missions had already been canceled and increasing budgetary pressure from the Nixon White House called into question the futures of Apollos 16 and 17. For a brief period in the summer of 1971, Apollo 15 could have been the final mission to the Moon.

Political uncertainty did not trickle down to the mission itself. Apollo 15 was the most ambitious mission to the Moon yet, representing a new level of program maturity and operational confidence by NASA. It was the first of the “J-class” missions, which featured upgraded spacecraft that enabled longer stays at the Moon with greater scientific return.

The mission began on July 26, 1971 with the liftoff of the Saturn V rocket carrying Commander Dave Scott, Command Module Pilot Al Worden, and Lunar Module Pilot Jim Irwin. The rocket had been modified to loft thousands of additional kilograms (more than 4,000 pounds) of materials and supplies to the Moon, which included a full suite of scientific instruments on the service module, additional life support materials to support a three-day stay on the lunar surface, and, of course, the Lunar Roving Vehicle.