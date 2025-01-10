Up close and personal

A new study explains how Pluto and Charon may have formed together. According to new simulations, the dwarf planet and its largest moon may have formed from a collision between two icy bodies. While other moons, including Earth’s, likely formed from impacts as well, the Pluto-Charon system appears to be different in that both objects likely remained largely intact during their collision, becoming temporarily stuck together and rotating as a single object before separating into the binary system we see today. Pictured: A composite of enhanced color images of Pluto (lower right) and Charon (upper left), each taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft in 2015. Image credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI.

NASA is refining its plans to bring samples back from Mars. On Tuesday, the agency announced a new approach to its Mars Sample Return program, aiming to significantly reduce costs and speed up the project’s timeline. The plan is to simultaneously pursue early planning of two landing architectures, encouraging competition and innovation, and then later select a single path forward from among the two. Read The Planetary Society’s statement in response to this announcement.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will stay even longer on the ISS. The two astronauts were originally meant to be on the International Space Station for eight days, but their stay was extended to over eight months because of problems with Boeing’s Starliner vehicle. Now, delays with SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon spacecraft may mean the pair will be on the ISS for as long as 10 months.

Chinese taikonauts have broken the spacewalk record with a nine-hour excursion. Taikonauts (the Chinese term for astronauts) Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong recently spent just over nine hours working on the outside of the Tiangong space station, carrying out tasks such as installing space debris protection devices.