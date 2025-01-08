“Mars Sample Return remains the top large-mission priority for the planetary science community, and The Planetary Society continues to appreciate NASA’s commitment to this ambitious endeavor.

However, we remain concerned that NASA is again delaying a decision on the program, committing only to additional concept studies. It has been more than two years since NASA paused work on MSR. It is time to commit to a path forward to ensure the return of the samples already being collected by the Perseverance rover.

We urge the incoming Trump Administration to expedite a decision on a path forward for this ambitious project, and for Congress to provide the funding necessary to ensure the return of these priceless samples from the Martian surface.”