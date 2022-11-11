Two pale blue dots

Carl Sagan’s legacy expands far beyond the Solar System. From the Cosmos series and his many books to the Pioneer plaques and Voyager golden records, Sagan changed space exploration and public appreciation for science in ways that will live on forever. In this week’s Planetary Radio, his longtime collaborator and life partner Ann Druyan celebrates what would have been Sagan’s 88th birthday by reflecting on their love story and the work they did together that continues to inspire so many people today. Pictured: The founders of The Planetary Society near the time the organization was formally incorporated. From left to right: Bruce Murray, Carl Sagan, and Lou Friedman. Image credit: The Planetary Society.

Venus is a hot destination, including for a potential Chinese mission. The Venus Volcano Imaging and Climate Explorer (VOICE) is among a few missions competing for funding from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. VOICE would complement the research to be carried out by other upcoming Venus missions led by NASA and ESA, and would study the planet’s atmosphere and surface from orbit.

There’s a lot to celebrate in space this year. Now it’s up to you to choose the highlights. The Planetary Society’s Best of 2022 campaign is on now, where you can vote for your favorite space images, exploration milestones, missions, and more. Cast your vote today and share the campaign with anyone you know who loves space.