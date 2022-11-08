VOICE: Will this Chinese candidate mission to Venus fly?

From Venusian hotspots to habitability

Particular points of interest include looking for "hot spots" on Venus' surface and potentially current active volcanoes. The MRS instrument would, among its tasks, be on the lookout for the molecule phosphine — which could be a biosignature — the potential presence of which in Venus’ clouds has been the center of excitement and controversy in the last couple of years.

Chinese interest in Venus is no surprise. Venus may have had oceans and been habitable to life, even within the last billion years, before becoming inhospitable, with that process not fully understood. Now, after years in the space exploration wilderness, the already-searing Venus is hot once more. NASA aims to send its VERITAS mission to the planet in the early 2030s and its DAVINCI mission late this decade, with ESA developing the EnVision mission.

Notably though, VOICE could reach our Earth-sized neighbor before any of these missions, with a proposed launch in June 2026, entering orbit around Venus in December. It would use aerobraking to lower an initially highly elliptical orbit to a circular, 300-kilometer altitude (186-mile altitude) orbit and begin its science observations in April 2027.

But VOICE would aim to do more than get there before many of the new wave of missions. Paul Byrne, an associate professor of Earth and planetary science at Washington University in St. Louis, said the mission could yield valuable insights.

“It looks to me like the mission will provide a major contribution to our study of Venus by acquiring radar data at high resolution for parts of the surface that EnVision won't investigate,” he said. “Together with EnVision, VOICE could then build on the global but somewhat lower resolution data we'll get from VERITAS. That combination of three missions will be potent.”

Furthermore, the polarimetric SAR data from VOICE will help us “understand where and to what extent various parts of the Venus surface are covered by sediments, for example,” Byrne added.

“Neither Magellan, VERITAS, nor EnVision carried or will carry a fully polarimetric radar, so that's an exciting contribution to our toolkit for studying Venus.”

The submillimeter sounder will be able to provide extremely precise measurements of different gas species, Byrne noted, which will also be valuable for gauging any changes in amounts over time. Other aspects of interest that the VOICE could touch on are looking for previously undetected molecules in the atmosphere and looking for evidence of ancient fluvial features.