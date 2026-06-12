The right stuff

Meet the crew of Artemis III. This week, NASA announced the crew that will carry out the third mission in the Artemis lunar program. Pictured here are mission specialist Andre Douglas (NASA), pilot Luca Parmitano (ESA), commander Randy Bresnik (NASA), and mission specialist Frank Rubio (NASA). In 2027, the mission will launch astronauts into orbit around Earth, where they will test one (or possibly two) lunar landing spacecraft. This dress rehearsal will set up Artemis IV to land people on the Moon as early as 2028. Image credit: NASA.

ISS crew members had to take shelter due to a leak. On June 5, five of the seven crew members aboard the International Space Station temporarily sheltered in the Crew Dragon spacecraft while two cosmonauts prepared to make extensive repairs to pervasive air leaks in one portion of the Russian segment. Ultimately, Roscosmos decided to postpone the repairs and use sealant as they have in the past, and the crew returned to regular duties.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope has a launch date. NASA announced that the next-generation space telescope will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Aug. 30, 2026, ahead of schedule. Roman will study dark energy, dark matter, and exoplanets.