Little moons, megarocket, tiny CubeSat

Starship’s latest test flight was a success. The SpaceX megarocket launched on July 24, sending its vehicle on a suborbital test flight and deploying 20 Starlink satellites. A human landing system variant of the Starship spacecraft is one of two lunar landing systems being developed for NASA’s Artemis program. Pictured: The Ship vehicle seen from the Starship rocket. Image credit: SpaceX.

Wildfires in Spain forced the evacuation of a NASA Deep Space Network (DSN) facility. The Madrid DSN station is one of three around the world that communicate with spacecraft traveling throughout the Solar System. Wildfires in Spain and France have also forced more than 300,000 people to evacuate their homes. As of the time of writing, the fires stopped before reaching the DSN station complex.

The U.K. is cutting funding to several space exploration activities. The budget cuts affect funding for the Jodrell Bank Observatory, which hosts a network of radio telescopes, as well as U.K. participation in the Vera C. Rubin Observatory and the Next-Generation Transit Survey.