Say hello to our little friends

Another asteroid got its first close-up. This time, it’s a quasi-moon. Kamoʻoaelwa is a tiny asteroid that orbits the Sun on a path that carries it alongside Earth, making it a quasi-moon of our planet. China’s Tianwen-2 spacecraft reached Kamoʻoaelwa on July 2 and took this picture from a distance of about 20 kilometers (12 miles). Next, Tianwen-2 will study the asteroid and attempt to anchor and attach to it if possible. Image credit: CNSA/Handout via Xinhua.

New Horizons woke up after nearly a year of hibernation. The spacecraft, which achieved the first exploration through the Pluto system in 2015 and the first exploration of another Kuiper belt object, Arrokoth, in 2019, has been offline while cruising through space since August 2025. The mission team sent commands to wake New Horizons up to prepare it to begin conducting a study of hydrogen in the outer heliosphere.

Viking 1 made the first successful Mars landing 50 years ago next week. To celebrate the milestone, The Planetary Society is partnering with the National Air and Space Museum, Johns Hopkins University, and SpaceNews for a special event on July 20 on Capitol Hill. Registration is now open to the public.