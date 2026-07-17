More than one way to make an impact

You can help prevent impacts, too. It’s thanks to support from people like you that The Planetary Society is able to work with partners around the world to advance the science, technology, and advocacy needed to protect our planet from asteroid impacts. Together, we are working to avoid a natural disaster that we have the ability to prevent. Will you make a gift today to help defend humanity? Image credit: NASA/Goddard/ARIAÏ.

It’s never too early to start fostering a passion for space. Commercial space astronaut Sian Proctor and astronomer John Read join this week’s Planetary Radio to discuss “Baby's Guide to the Night Sky,” their new book that introduces the youngest children to constellations and the wonders of the Cosmos.

Viking 1 made the first successful Mars landing 50 years ago this week. To celebrate the milestone, The Planetary Society is partnering with the National Air and Space Museum, Johns Hopkins University, and SpaceNews for a special event on July 20 on Capitol Hill. Registration is now open to the public.

We're hiring! We’re seeking a Salesforce Admin/Analyst to serve as the primary technical owner of The Planetary Society's NPSP-based Salesforce CRM environment and its integrations, responsible for its design, development, maintenance, and ongoing improvement. If you have expertise working with Salesforce, apply for this position today!