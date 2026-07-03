An ocean of stars

With NASA missions, you get what you pay for. A new study by The Planetary Society’s space policy experts Ari Koeppel and Casey Dreier analyzed more than 100 NASA science missions across astrophysics, heliophysics, Earth science, and planetary science and compared their costs with their scientific output. The results suggest that mid-tier missions costing between $250 million and $1 billion are the best at balancing cost, reliability, scientific productivity, and speed. Pictured: An image of a lunar crater captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, one of the mid-tier missions highlighted in the study. Image credit: NASA Goddard/Intuitive Machines.

What will it take to get humans to Mars? The 2026 Humans to the Moon and Mars Summit will bring together thought leaders from the Mars and Moon exploration communities to explore critical issues shaping the future of the field. Participants will have the opportunity to join experts from around the world at Rice University in Houston, Texas, in interactive workshops on a wide range of topics. Planetary Society members can use the code TPS for a discount on registration.

You can speak up for science in the United States. The White House's Office of Management and Budget recently proposed a rule change that would fundamentally alter how the U.S. federal government manages grants, replacing merit-based peer review with partisan political review. If you live in the United States, we urge you to share your personal perspective on why this change will harm science. The public has until July 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET to submit their comments.