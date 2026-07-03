The Downlink • Jul 03, 2026
An ocean of stars
Space Snapshot
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has officially begun its Legacy Survey of Space and Time. This 10-year project will observe the entire southern sky to create an ultra-wide, ultra-high-definition time-lapse record of the Universe. Here you can see a tiny section of the first image released under the Legacy Survey, showing a foreground galaxy with thousands of others beyond it. See the full “Ocean of Stars” image and learn more about Rubin’s groundbreaking capabilities. Image credit: NSF–DOE Rubin Observatory/NOIRLab/SLAC/AURA.
Fact Worth Sharing
If you were to compare observatories to actors, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory would be Meryl Streep — it’s got unparalleled range. With both a wide field of view and the sensitivity to detect extremely faint objects, Rubin’s powers of observation extend from enormous, distant galaxies to tiny, nearby asteroids.
Mission Briefings
BepiColombo is in its final cruise to Mercury. The European Space Agency mission, which launched in 2018, has followed a highly complex trajectory to reach the innermost planet using solar electric propulsion. It has now turned off its thrusters and will free-fall toward the planet, arriving in orbit in November. Pictured: An artist’s impression of BepiColombo arriving at Mercury. Image credit: ESA.
China plans to add modules and a co-orbiting observatory to its Tiangong space station. The agency has announced that it will add three new modules to the space station, doubling its size. Next year, China will also launch Xuntian, a space observatory with a 2-meter (6.6-foot) primary mirror, slightly smaller than the Hubble Space Telescope's. Xuntian will share a similar orbit with Tiangong, allowing it to dock with the station for maintenance, refueling, and upgrades.
The Rosalind Franklin rover is getting closer to its mission to Mars. ExoMars Project Scientist Jorge Vago joins this week’s Planetary Radio to discuss the European Space Agency mission, how it will drill into the Martian surface, and what it aims to discover about Mars’ past.
From The Planetary Society
With NASA missions, you get what you pay for. A new study by The Planetary Society’s space policy experts Ari Koeppel and Casey Dreier analyzed more than 100 NASA science missions across astrophysics, heliophysics, Earth science, and planetary science and compared their costs with their scientific output. The results suggest that mid-tier missions costing between $250 million and $1 billion are the best at balancing cost, reliability, scientific productivity, and speed. Pictured: An image of a lunar crater captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, one of the mid-tier missions highlighted in the study. Image credit: NASA Goddard/Intuitive Machines.
What will it take to get humans to Mars? The 2026 Humans to the Moon and Mars Summit will bring together thought leaders from the Mars and Moon exploration communities to explore critical issues shaping the future of the field. Participants will have the opportunity to join experts from around the world at Rice University in Houston, Texas, in interactive workshops on a wide range of topics. Planetary Society members can use the code TPS for a discount on registration.
You can speak up for science in the United States. The White House's Office of Management and Budget recently proposed a rule change that would fundamentally alter how the U.S. federal government manages grants, replacing merit-based peer review with partisan political review. If you live in the United States, we urge you to share your personal perspective on why this change will harm science. The public has until July 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET to submit their comments.
What's Up
Super-bright Venus dominates the western evening sky, with Jupiter shining very bright, very low down in the glow of dusk. Yellowish Saturn rises in the east in the middle of the night and is high in the sky before dawn. In the pre-dawn, reddish Mars shines in the east, coming close to Uranus on July 4. Mars will be easy to see, but you’ll likely need binoculars or a telescope to spot bluish Uranus. Learn more in our guide to July’s night skies.
Join now and save space missions
If you are not one already, become a member TODAY and help shape the future of space science and exploration by fueling mission-critical advocacy efforts. Here’s just one example: The Planetary Society led efforts in Washington to Save NASA Science in 2025. Thanks to the support of our members, we were able to prevent an extinction-level budget cut to planetary exploration this year. Now we have to do it again.
Will you join us and protect the future of exploration?
Wow of the Week
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s mission to build a map of the Universe won’t happen without a lot of hard work. Here you can see a representation of the observations Rubin will make in an average week for the Legacy Survey of Space and Time, showing how much of the night sky it can cover in just a few days. Each tile's color represents the filter used for a single exposure. Image credit: NSF–DOE Rubin Observatory/NOIRLab/SLAC/AURA.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!