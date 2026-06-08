What's actually new about NASA's Artemis missions?

During Apollo, astronauts literally looked out the window to finalize a safe landing site and then could manually adjust their course to match. Artemis intends to do better, especially since it plans to send the first-ever crews to the lunar south pole, where lighting conditions make landing especially difficult. New landers will scan the lunar surface, compare their images to ultra-precise maps taken by an orbiter, and adjust themselves automatically. This approach was proven on Mars with the landing of Perseverance in 2021, but Artemis will mark the first crewed application.

Artemis’ most dramatic upgrade may be its relationship with the Moon itself. Instead of bringing everything from Earth, crews will eventually try to harvest rocket fuel components (liquid oxygen), water, and metal from the lunar surface. The long-term goal is for later Artemis missions to be churning out tons, if not hundreds of tons, of some of these resources per year.

There are other less obvious innovations. Digital infrastructure will allow Artemis mission teams to devise much more sophisticated exploration plans on the fly. Laser communications will turn the grainy static of the Apollo landing videos into full HD, and new spacesuits will make for longer spacewalks.

These technologies, combined with NASA’s proven workhorses, could make Artemis’ unprecedented goals a reality. If they work, the Moon won’t just be a destination we return to. It will be a place we stay.