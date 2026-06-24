So, they would try to match the rotation of the asteroid and then descend and use a robotic arm to try and take some samples. That's very challenging, to match this rapidly rotating body and then try to deal with reaction forces. This is kind of a pioneering approach.

The idea is that Tianwen-2 went equipped with three different sample techniques as a redundancy, in the sense that we don't know what the surface of this asteroid is like. If we have different options, then there's a greater chance of getting samples. The other view would be that this is more of an engineering demonstration: they want to try different things rather than being overly concerned with how many samples they're getting.

It's going to be very interesting to see if they can make these techniques work. And the other reason that they'd want to do this is because China has an interest, going forward, in small bodies in the Solar System. Potentially, what they learned from this mission could also be applicable for, say, resource mining in the future.

Sarah Al-Ahmed:

Can you talk a little bit about the second target for this mission?

Andrew Jones:

The target for that is 311P, which is a main-belt comet. When Tianwen-2 returns to Earth in November 2027, it will use its rendezvous with Earth for a gravitational slingshot to send it on its path towards this comet. It's going to be in deep space for eight years by itself after that. That sounds kind of boring, but it's verifying that China can do long-term deep space missions and building towards even more ambitious missions in the future.

Sarah Al-Ahmed:

They're not actually going to be trying to sample the comet, right? They're only doing the sampling on the asteroid side?

Andrew Jones:

They haven't said so. The way that they describe it in the mission papers is that the goal is to rendezvous with the comet and perform studies of it. Once they've done the global study of 311P, if they want to experiment with the sampling, I mean, why not? Maybe as an extended part of that mission, we might see something like that.