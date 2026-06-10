Palmer and his research team also did background research to contextualize their project and better document the field in which it is situated. This included a thorough study of the current state of research on using regolith simulants, including the history to date of regolith-based agriculture. They also collected and analyzed data about the lunar and Martian regolith simulants they were using, including their organic content, existing microbiome, and how different sterilization and preparation methods impacted the mineralogical composition of the material. The insights yielded by this research will benefit any future researchers who want to study regolith-based agriculture.

“The support of The Planetary Society helped us acquire the data we needed to actually convince NASA to fund a space agriculture project that brings elements of regolith-based agriculture and hydroponics together for an additional pilot study. While this is a small grant, it will allow us to bridge work begun by CHRGE with other projects.”

Planetary Society members like you directly support projects like this that are advancing humanity’s efforts to extend exploration into deep space.

Information about our STEP Grant program can be found at planetary.org/sci-tech/step-grants.