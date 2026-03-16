Meet Jennifer Vaughn
An introduction to The Planetary Society’s new chief executive officer
Written by
Danielle Gunn
Chief Communications Officer, The Planetary Society
March 16, 2026
In February 2026, Jennifer Vaughn took the helm as chief executive officer of The Planetary Society.
Jenn first joined the Society’s staff in 1997 as an editorial assistant for The Planetary Report, later rising to managing editor and then director of publications. Eventually, her passion for the Society and talent for bringing people and ideas together led her to become the organization’s first chief operating officer. Now, as she steps into her new role, we invite you to get to know our passionate, dedicated leader.
Danielle Gunn: Carl Sagan once said of space science, “When you’re in love, you want to tell the world.” What made you fall in love with space?
Jennifer Vaughn: I joined The Planetary Society just months before Pathfinder landed on Mars. To celebrate the landing, we held an event called Planetfest. There were 5,000 of us gathered in a convention hall, all eyes fixed on a giant screen showing mission control. The anticipation was electric. We held our breath together, and when the landing was confirmed, the room erupted with cheers and happy tears.
Then came the first image from the landing site. We watched as it slowly revealed itself on the giant screen. In that moment, I realized we weren’t just witnessing exploration — we were part of it. That’s the heart of The Planetary Society. We are all explorers.
DG: What’s your favorite world?
JV: I always start with Earth — it’s my favorite place to live. But looking farther out, I’m fascinated by many of the moons of the Solar System. Titan was the first to draw me in — I cannot wait for Dragonfly! — and I’m equally fascinated by Europa, Enceladus, and Triton.
DG: If you could witness any future space milestone firsthand, what would it be?
JV: Finding life — past or present — beyond Earth.
I want to see the Mars samples brought to Earth. I want humanity to explore the oceans beneath Europa’s ice and study the geysers of Enceladus. I want to deepen our understanding of the countless exoplanets in our galaxy. Any discovery of life anywhere would redefine our place in the Universe.
DG: What’s one of your favorite personal memories from working at The Planetary Society?
JV: The launch of LightSail 1. LightSail 2 was the full mission, but LightSail 1 was the moment that meant the most to me. We had poured so much of ourselves into that project — years of effort, setbacks, twists, and persistence. Watching the rocket lift off with our little spacecraft aboard was one of the most profound moments of my life.
DG: What’s your vision for the future of The Planetary Society?
JV: Our founders had a powerful, clear vision: demonstrate public support for scientific exploration and use that support to propel humanity deeper into the Cosmos. My vision builds directly on theirs. Our work is to bring people together, harness our collective passion and resources, and ensure that bold scientific space exploration continues to thrive. We are at our best when we ignite the public’s imagination and turn that inspiration into real progress.
DG: What does The Planetary Society’s community of members mean to you personally?
JV: Our members are The Planetary Society. I’m a proud member myself, and together — tens of thousands strong — we shape future space exploration.
Our members power everything we do: the fight to save NASA science, the LightSail missions, our grants and educational programs, our reporting and radio show, and so much more. The support of our members allows us to independently advocate for scientific exploration of space without the pressures of government or corporate interests. To say we couldn’t do it without them is an understatement. Their passion for space is the engine of this organization.
DG: What do you like most about working at The Planetary Society?
JV: The optimism. Space exploration is inherently hopeful — and at The Planetary Society, optimism is one of our core values. Even in challenging times, we look for solutions; we bring people together; and we honor the passion, beauty, and joy that space discovery brings. The Planetary Society is a beacon of hope, and I’m grateful every day to be part of it.
DG: When you’re not at The Planetary Society, what would we find you doing?
JV: Spending time with my partner and our dogs, listening to music and dancing, cooking and baking, making things with my hands, having long calls with my best friend, and taking time to truly relax.
DG: You’ve worked closely with Bill for 14 years. What lessons will you carry forward?
JV: Bill is an excellent person — and an extraordinary one. I could go on for quite a while about what I admire and what I’ve learned from him, but for now, I’ll pick just a few:
“Everyone you meet knows something you don’t”
This is one of Bill’s regular phrases, and he lives by this value. Again and again, I’ve watched him approach people with genuine curiosity and respect. I’m committed to continuing that practice.
Monotasking
He is one of the busiest people I know, yet when he’s spending time with you, he’s fully present. He’s not checking his phone or glancing at his email. And when he doesn’t have time, he’s direct about that too. I’m often amazed by how much he is able to accomplish, and I suspect his commitment to monotasking is a big part of why.
Have fun
Bill prioritizes joy. He makes time for gratitude, curiosity, and delight. He’ll often pause in the middle of a busy day and say something like, “Let’s take a moment to notice what we’re doing — we’re working on the future of space exploration, people! How cool is that?” It’s a simple reminder to look up from the immediate work and see the awesomeness of The Planetary Society’s mission.
Leave things better than you found them
This is another phrase I’ve heard from Bill over the years, and it’s one that will stay with me for the rest of my life. When it comes to The Planetary Society, Bill has done exactly that — the organization is stronger than ever, allowing us to move toward our mission more effectively. As I step in to steward this precious Society, I will work each and every day to honor that commitment: to strengthen what’s been built, to nurture what needs care, and to leave this organization even more resilient, vibrant, and ready for the future.
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