Meet Jennifer Vaughn

DG: What’s your favorite world?

JV: I always start with Earth — it’s my favorite place to live. But looking farther out, I’m fascinated by many of the moons of the Solar System. Titan was the first to draw me in — I cannot wait for Dragonfly! — and I’m equally fascinated by Europa, Enceladus, and Triton.

DG: If you could witness any future space milestone firsthand, what would it be?

JV: Finding life — past or present — beyond Earth.

I want to see the Mars samples brought to Earth. I want humanity to explore the oceans beneath Europa’s ice and study the geysers of Enceladus. I want to deepen our understanding of the countless exoplanets in our galaxy. Any discovery of life anywhere would redefine our place in the Universe.

DG: What’s one of your favorite personal memories from working at The Planetary Society?

JV: The launch of LightSail 1. LightSail 2 was the full mission, but LightSail 1 was the moment that meant the most to me. We had poured so much of ourselves into that project — years of effort, setbacks, twists, and persistence. Watching the rocket lift off with our little spacecraft aboard was one of the most profound moments of my life.

DG: What’s your vision for the future of The Planetary Society?

JV: Our founders had a powerful, clear vision: demonstrate public support for scientific exploration and use that support to propel humanity deeper into the Cosmos. My vision builds directly on theirs. Our work is to bring people together, harness our collective passion and resources, and ensure that bold scientific space exploration continues to thrive. We are at our best when we ignite the public’s imagination and turn that inspiration into real progress.

DG: What does The Planetary Society’s community of members mean to you personally?

JV: Our members are The Planetary Society. I’m a proud member myself, and together — tens of thousands strong — we shape future space exploration.

Our members power everything we do: the fight to save NASA science, the LightSail missions, our grants and educational programs, our reporting and radio show, and so much more. The support of our members allows us to independently advocate for scientific exploration of space without the pressures of government or corporate interests. To say we couldn’t do it without them is an understatement. Their passion for space is the engine of this organization.

DG: What do you like most about working at The Planetary Society?

JV: The optimism. Space exploration is inherently hopeful — and at The Planetary Society, optimism is one of our core values. Even in challenging times, we look for solutions; we bring people together; and we honor the passion, beauty, and joy that space discovery brings. The Planetary Society is a beacon of hope, and I’m grateful every day to be part of it.

DG: When you’re not at The Planetary Society, what would we find you doing?

JV: Spending time with my partner and our dogs, listening to music and dancing, cooking and baking, making things with my hands, having long calls with my best friend, and taking time to truly relax.

DG: You’ve worked closely with Bill for 14 years. What lessons will you carry forward?