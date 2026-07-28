Momentum July 2026
A Philanthropy Report for Members of The Planetary Society
Written by
Richard Chute
Chief Advancement Officer, The Planetary Society
July 28, 2026
A new chapter and you're part of it
There’s a word we use a lot in space exploration: trajectory. It describes the path a spacecraft follows — shaped by physics, planning, and countless decisions made before launch. It’s a useful word for organizations, too.
This summer, The Planetary Society is launching our next strategic vision. Together, We Explore will guide our work in the years ahead — organized around three enduring enterprises: Explore Worlds, Find Life, and Defend Earth.
The name captures something essential. Space exploration must be a collective enterprise, built on shared curiosity and a shared conviction that understanding the Cosmos is worth the effort. The Society was founded on exactly that idea. In Carl Sagan’s essay The Adventure of the Planets, published in the inaugural edition of The Planetary Report, he wrote that the Society might “demonstrate a base of support for planetary exploration” and “provide some carefully targeted funds for the stimulation of critical activities.” Forty-five years later, that belief still guides us — and you are proof of it.
The people who support this organization are not just donors or members. They are participants. You and your support are, in fact, part of the mission.
Along with this new vision, our Development department has been renamed Advancement — a word that better reflects what this work is really about. We’re not here to ask for your support. We’re here to help advance the mission we share.
Momentum is our way of sharing, regularly and in depth, what your philanthropic support makes possible — and what it could mean for the future.
Advocacy on a scale we've never seen
Last year, The Planetary Society faced one of the most significant tests in its history — and our members rose to meet it.
When the White House proposed deep cuts to NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, we launched our most ambitious advocacy campaign ever. More than 83,000 letters went to Congress. Two Days of Action brought nearly 250 citizen-advocates to Washington from 37 states. Over 20 partner organizations joined the effort.
The result: the Senate rejected all proposed cuts to NASA science. The House fully funded Planetary Science and Astrophysics.
None of that happens without you. The Society’s advocacy work is funded by its members — your gifts pay for the staff, infrastructure, and credibility that made it possible.
The fight isn’t over. But last year proved something important: a well-organized, member-fueled campaign can move Congress.
Dues and philanthropy: Understanding the difference
Every spacecraft has two kinds of systems on board. The first set of systems are foundational, like power. Without these systems there is no mission. The second set of systems help address what the mission is for. This is the instrumentation that helps answer humanity’s age old questions.
Your membership dues are the first kind. They provide essential support. They keep the Society operational by covering the baseline costs of running an organization that advocates, educates, and engages on behalf of space exploration every single day.
Philanthropic gifts, contributions beyond your annual or monthly membership, are the instrumentation. They fund the programs that push us beyond what we could otherwise do: the STEP Grants that support early-stage research, the Shoemaker NEO Grants that put more eyes on near-Earth asteroids, the advocacy campaigns that protect NASA funding, and new, emerging initiatives that simply cannot exist without extra
support.
This distinction matters because it changes the way you might think about your relationship with the Society. Your membership says: I believe in this organization. A philanthropic gift says: I want to be part of what it does next.
To learn more about how philanthropic gifts are put to work, check out our regular impact reports at www.planetary.org/impact, get in touch directly at [email protected] or visit planetary.org/giving. Our team is always happy to share more about the work that you empower.
Charter member spotlight: Herbert Thompson
1. What was the specific mission or moment that first inspired you to join The Planetary Society?
I was 19 when I received an invitation from Carl Sagan to join the Planetary Society in late 1980 or early 1981. My brother and I had watched Cosmos on PBS and were already subscribed to several science magazines. I can still feel the excitement of receiving the first Planetary Report and the invitation to Planet Fest 1981. Investing in a future guided by science, reason, exploration, and love for our planet was appealing to me then and still is today. I saw Carl, Bruce, and Louie as mentors, not distant icons. They asked, and I answered. Simple.
2. As a Charter Member, you’ve seen decades of progress. What keeps you committed to the mission today?
I fear losing momentum on planetary defense or an interruption in scientific breakthroughs that advance humanity as a whole. I want a stable environment for our planet, but also stable political environments that create leaders and scientists who see all people as one. Giving my time, energy, and financial support to organizations that share the Society’s founding principles is both fulfilling and inspiring. Semester at Sea, the National Geographic Society, and the Planetary Society continue to inspire me.
3. What is one thing you hope we achieve in space exploration during the next 50 years?
I hope those explorations and discoveries help humanity focus on preserving our planet and sustaining all life we share it with. Ultimately, we explore not just to understand the Cosmos, but to better know ourselves. The more science reveals – through astronomical, human and robotic missions within our solar system and beyond – the more we can improve our future and possibly communicate humanity’s collective knowledge to civilizations yet to be discovered.
4. What would you say to a new member about the importance of supporting the Society beyond their membership contributions?
One of the most important lessons my life has taught me is to discover what gives you joy and purpose, then take action. Joining with others multiplies our efforts exponentially. Every piece of litter or harm to a living thing has profound consequences, but so can our collective efforts to improve our precious planet. Beyond membership, sharing stories, volunteering, mentoring, or donating can have meaningful effects, both now and in the future. We are one species, with one Earth. It’s time we acted accordingly. Let us not hesitate. We must act.
A note on legacy giving
Some of our members have chosen to make the Society part of their lasting legacy — ensuring that the work of exploration continues long after any of us are here to see it. If you’re curious about how you can make a legacy gift that will help power our future programs and projects, please feel free to reach out to me at [email protected].
We'd love to hear from you
Momentum is a new way to follow our progress to fulfill the goals of our new strategic vision, Together, We Explore. In it, we will share things like practical tips for taxwise giving as well as stories about the impact of your support. If you have thoughts about our philanthropy- focused newsletter — what works, what doesn’t, or what you’d like to see in future issues — we’d love to hear from you. Share your feedback at: planetary.org/momentum-feedback.
Momentum is a quarterly newsletter that is mailed to our charter members. In addition to this web version, you can also view a PDF of the print version of this issue.
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