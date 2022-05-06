That’s so metal

Titan is a kind of bizarro Earth, and scientists now think they know why. The Saturnian moon is the only other solar system body with liquid rivers and lakes, although they consist of liquid hydrocarbons like ethane and methane rather than water. Titan also has sand dunes on its surface, made of grains of organic material. New research from Mathieu Lapôtre, an assistant professor of geological sciences at Stanford University, proposes an Earth-like process that explains how these grains retain their granular size despite powerful erosive processes. Pictured: Several views of Titan created from data gathered by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Nantes/University of Arizona.

China is planning an asteroid-deflection mission. The China National Space Administration announced that a mission is under review which would send a spacecraft to a potentially hazardous near-Earth asteroid and impact it, changing its trajectory. The mission, which is aiming for a 2025 launch, comes as part of the broader planetary defense program that China recently initiated.

Psyche has arrived at Kennedy Space Center. This brings the NASA mission closer to its launch, which is currently targeted for August 2022. The asteroid Psyche orbits between Mars and Jupiter and has a metal-rich composition, yielding the opportunity to learn about the formation of planetary cores, which share the same kind of composition.