Stars in the making

JWST imaged never-before-seen young stars in the Tarantula Nebula. The infrared space telescope peered through clouds of cosmic dust to see tens of thousands of newly formed stars, as seen in this stunning new image. The stars are still in the process of collecting mass from the nebula’s dust and gas. Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO production team.

South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter is on its way to the Moon, via the Sun. The spacecraft recently swung back toward the Moon from the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point, about 1.5 million kilometers (about 932,000 miles) from Earth. Traveling directly toward the Moon would be quicker, but leveraging the Sun’s gravity on this longer route allows for better fuel efficiency. Danuri should arrive in lunar orbit on Dec. 16, and will begin its scientific mission in January.

A study has found DNA mutations in astronauts’ blood. The study, published in Nature Communications Biology, compared blood samples from 14 of NASA’s space shuttle astronauts before and after spaceflight. The post-spaceflight samples showed higher rates of mutation in blood-forming stem cells. Although the overall mutation rate wasn’t dangerous, longer-term exposure to the conditions of deep space could lead to higher rates.