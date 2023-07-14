Speedy spacecraft and pretty pics

Scientists say they have made a new detection of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere. The findings were announced by Jane Greaves, who led the team that published the original phosphine discovery back in 2020, which generated scientific controversy as some other observers were unable to detect phosphine. The reported new detection was made using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaiʻi and points to phosphine located deep within Venus’ atmosphere. Phosphine is a target of interest because it can be created by biological processes.

Data from the European Space Agency’s Cheops mission have revealed “the shiniest exoplanet ever found.” Located 262 light-years from Earth, planet LTT9779 b reflects 80% of its host star’s light, more than even Venus. Researchers believe the planet is shrouded by metallic clouds that act like a mirror on incoming starlight. The planet is roughly the size of Neptune.

Virgin Galactic completed its first commercial SpaceShipTwo mission. The suborbital spaceplane flew a crew of Italian researchers to an altitude of 85 kilometers (53 miles) on June 29. The mission was expected to carry 13 experiments. Virgin Galactic officials said they plan to start flying commercial missions at a rate of once per month.

India’s space agency ISRO was scheduled to launch the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission just before The Downlink was published. Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander and rover that will attempt to land near the Moon's south polar region around August 23. The Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander crashed in 2019; ISRO says they have performed numerous tests to ensure that Chandrayaan-3 goes according to plan.