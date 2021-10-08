Some good old-fashioned space mysteries

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is iconic, but what do we really know about it? Surprisingly, scientists are still seeking answers about how it works, how it’s changing, and even why it’s red. The latest article from Planetary Society editor Rae Paoletta explores the mysteries surrounding the famous planetary feature. Pictured: Jupiter and its Great Red Spot imaged by NASA's Juno spacecraft in 2018. Image credit: NASA et al.

If you get all the way to a distant world and orbit it, why not land? This question about NASA’s Dawn mission to the dwarf planet Ceres came up enough that Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan brought it to Marc Rayman, Dawn chief engineer and mission director. Hear his answers in this week’s episode. Plus, catch the latest Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to hear about how the U.S. Congress’ current logjam of legislation could impact or delay NASA policymaking.

World Space Week is almost over, but it’s never too late to share space with the young people in your life. With the theme of Women in Space, we partnered with the SETI Institute and Unistellar to share tons of great resources to engage girls in the adventure of space. These activities, contests, and tools are appropriate for all ages and genders, so check them out and share them with anyone you know who wants to get into the excitement of space!