So much more than meets the eye

JWST is setting its sights on a distant sun. The space observatory — which recently reached its destination at L2 — is using a star called HD 84406 to help get its science instruments in working order. While JWST won’t be studying HD 84406 in-depth, this target will help the mission team maneuver the telescope’s 18 main mirror segments in preparation for future observations. Pictured: JWST identified in an image of the night sky, taken by the Rome-based Virtual Telescope Project. Image credit: Gianluca Masi/The Virtual Telescope Project.

Saturn’s moon, Mimas, may be hiding a global ocean. When it comes to ocean worlds in the Saturn system, Enceladus usually gets the shine. But a new study based on Cassini data suggests that the cratered “Death Star moon” may experience tidal heating that can, in part, allow for the world to harbor an ocean beneath its surface.

NASA’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) can now scan the entire dark sky. The agency recently said ATLAS is the “first survey capable of searching the entire dark sky every 24 hours for near-Earth objects (NEOs).” ATLAS is made up of four telescopes throughout both the northern and southern hemispheres.

Congratulations to longtime friends of The Planetary Society, Bobby Braun and Laurie Leshin! Braun, a member of our advisory council, was recently named space exploration sector head at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab (APL). Leshin, a former member of both our advisory council and board of directors, has been appointed director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). We're looking forward to the great impact they will both make on the future of exploration.