The Downlink • Nov 15, 2024
Ripples and rivers
Space Snapshot
Venus and Callisto may have a feature in common. Pictured is Valhalla crater, a huge impact basin on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. The way the surface ripples out from the crater’s center — creating formations called tesserae — suggests that at the time of impact, there was a layer of liquid water underneath the solid, icy surface. New research suggests that Venus may have a similar feature that could have formed during an impact when there was a subsurface liquid rock layer, rather than water. Image captured by the Voyager 1 spacecraft in 1979. Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech.
Fact Worth Sharing
Jupiter’s moon Callisto has more impact craters than any other body in the Solar System. It is so covered in craters that any new impactor would almost be guaranteed to hit an existing crater.
Mission Briefings
Carbon dioxide glaciers may have helped create Mars’ ancient rivers of water. New research from the Planetary Science Institute suggests that earlier in Mars’ history when the planet was warm and wet, enormous glaciers of frozen carbon dioxide may have seasonally formed on top of glaciers of frozen water at the poles. The pressure created by the carbon dioxide glaciers could have warmed and melted the water ice beneath, creating rivers thousands of kilometers long. Pictured: Ridges that show where ancient rivers once flowed through Aeolis Planum on Mars, imaged by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / University of Arizona.
JPL has laid off 5% of its workforce. On Nov. 12, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory issued a statement announcing that it would lay off 325 employees this week, representing about 5% of its workforce, due to budget constraints. JPL’s funding comes from NASA, and the lab is managed by Caltech.
An asteroid recently hit Earth just hours after being spotted. The 1-meter (3-foot) asteroid, named 2024 UQ, burned up over the Pacific Ocean near California on Oct. 22, two hours after being detected by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey in Hawaii. This was the third “imminent impactor” detected this year.
New analysis of Voyager 2 data may have solved some of Uranus’ mysteries. When the NASA spacecraft flew by Uranus in 1986, its observations suggested that the planet had unexpectedly strong radiation belts and a surprising lack of plasma in its magnetosphere. New analysis of the data suggests that unusually strong solar winds at the time may have been the cause, briefly altering the dynamics of the magnetosphere. While this analysis provides some clues, a follow-up mission to Uranus may be needed to completely solve the mystery.
From The Planetary Society
Is this the best space exploration image of 2024? You decide! Here you can see a color-enhanced view of the clouds surrounding Jupiter's north pole, taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft this year. It’s a fantastic image, but is it the best of them all? Check out the other candidates in our Best of 2024 campaign and make your pick! The categories include best space exploration image, most exciting moment in planetary science, best astrophotography, and more. Image credit: NASA et al.
To explore unknown terrain on a distant world, it might be best to slither. Morgan Cable and Hiro Ono from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory join this week’s Planetary Radio to discuss the Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor (EELS) concept, a snake-like AI-enabled robot designed to navigate previously uncharted environments like the icy surface and vents of Enceladus.
The U.S. federal election is decided, so what does it mean for space? The Planetary Society’s Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier lays out the space policy implications of a Trump victory in a new article. He’ll also join our Director of Government Relations Jack Kiraly in a live virtual Q&A on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in our online member community. It’s exclusive to Planetary Society members, so if you aren’t already a member, join today.
ICYMI: The latest Planetary Society book club meeting. Our members-only virtual book club recently met to chat with author Sara Imari Walker about her book, “Life As No One Knows It.” Watch the recording of the event to hear the fascinating conversation about assembly theory, a new and potentially powerful way to consider the nature of life, how to detect it, and how it may have begun.
In the news
"[T]he idea of sending humans to Mars could start to be itself seen as a conservative or right wing value, which, even though there's no inherent reason why it should be, would induce a knee jerk rejection by the opposite party because it will be seen as a defining aspect of the right wing," Casey Dreier, The Planetary Society's chief of space policy, told Space.com this week in an article about what a second Trump administration could mean for NASA and space exploration.
What's Up
In the early evening, look for super bright Venus in the west. On the other side of the sky, bright Jupiter rises in the east with Saturn shining higher up. Later in the evening, reddish Mars rises in the east. On Nov. 16, the Moon will be near Jupiter. The Leonid meteor shower peaks overnight between Nov. 16 and 17, but isn’t likely to be a spectacular shower. Uranus will be at opposition on Nov. 17, meaning it’s the brightest it’ll be all year. It should be barely visible to the naked eye at a very dark site. Learn more about what’s up in November’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
From ripples in a pond to tesserae on a planetary surface, liquids tend to create similar patterns. This artwork from Planetary Society member Josh Martin is called “Earth’s Great Blue Spot.” He created it by pouring paint on a canvas, letting the liquid create a concentric pattern similar to those we see on planetary surfaces. Image credit: Josh Martin.
