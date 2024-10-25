Best of 2024

Best space exploration image:

Most exciting moment in planetary science:

Phosphate in asteroid The discovery of phosphate in the asteroid sample returned by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission

Best “Fact Worth Sharing” from our weekly Downlink newsletter

Rocket flames

Depending on the type of fuel, rocket flames can reach temperatures as high as 3,300 degrees Celsius (6,000 degrees Fahrenheit). This is almost three times the temperature of the hottest lava found on Earth.

Lunar basin

The Moon's South Pole-Aitken Basin is the second-largest confirmed impact basin in the Solar System after the North Polar Basin on Mars. At 2,500 kilometers (1,600 miles) in diameter, it stretches nearly a quarter of the way around the Moon.

Massive Jupiter

Jupiter is the largest planet by an even bigger margin than you might think. Jupiter is twice as massive as every other object in our Solar System, other than the Sun, combined. This includes every planet, moon, asteroid, and comet.

Most active volcano

Olympus Mons is the largest volcano in the entire Solar System, but it doesn’t actively produce lava. Jupiter’s moon Io has the Solar System’s most active volcano, Loki, which is topped with a lava lake 202 kilometers (126 miles) in diameter.

Total solar eclipse

The 2024 eclipse may hold the record for the most-watched total solar eclipse in history. Hundreds of millions of people were within driving distance of totality, and tens of millions more watched live streams of the eclipse online.