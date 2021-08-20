Proximity and distance

Was there ever life on Phobos? A new study from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) researchers suggests that ancient asteroids could have blasted material containing life off Mars’ surface, and that the material could have settled on Phobos. The researchers note that any Martian life that survived the trip would long be extinct by now. JAXA’s Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission could provide some clarity — it’ll launch in 2024 to study both Martian moons, eventually returning a sample of Phobos to Earth in 2029. Pictured: This image of Phobos was taken by NASA's Viking 1 spacecraft in 1978. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Blue Origin has filed a suit against NASA over its lunar lander contract. Though specifics of the lawsuit are still sealed, Blue Origin said in a statement that it was attempting to “remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System.” Blue Origin filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in April after NASA chose SpaceX as the sole recipient of its Human Landing System contract; in July, that objection was denied after the GAO concluded NASA’s selection process was fair.

Get ready for lots of spacewalks in the coming weeks. On August 24, commander Akihiko Hoshide and flight engineer Mark Vande Hei will prepare the International Space Station for an upcoming SpaceX Cargo Dragon mission. In early September, Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov will go on two spacewalks to assemble equipment for the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module, which docked at the ISS in July.