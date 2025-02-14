Planetary Valentines

Home is where the heart is. Maybe someday, it’ll be where the fungus is. A NASA-funded project is exploring the possibility of using mycelium — the root-like structure in fungi — to grow habitats on the Moon or Mars. Learn more about the advantages of growing a home and why mycelium may be the construction material of the future. Pictured: An artist’s impression of a bio-habitat on Mars. Image credit: Redhouse/NASA.

This week on Planetary Radio: an asteroid, an administration, and astrophotography. There’s a lot to cover in this week’s episode of our podcast and radio show, including whether you should be worried about the near-Earth asteroid 2024 YR4, how the Trump Administration’s first actions have affected NASA, and how astrophotographers worldwide can participate in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.

Could Mars Sample Return be a private project? The future of the multi-mission program to return samples from Mars is currently unclear due to budget and schedule issues. The latest episode of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition explores how a commercial partnership could be the solution.

To save a mission, two scientists took their message to the Hill. When NASA announced the termination of the VIPER lunar rover mission in July 2024, it sparked a wave of advocacy in support of keeping the mission alive. Read the first-hand account of two planetary scientists who went to Capitol Hill to fight for the mission.

You can advocate for space in Congress too. The Day of Action brings Planetary Society members from across the United States to Washington, D.C., to meet with their representatives in Congress and take direct action to support planetary exploration, planetary defense, and the search for life. This year’s Day of Action takes place on March 24. Early bird registration ends today, so sign up now!