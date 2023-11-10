Uranus and Neptune are a little camera shy. Compared to other worlds in our Solar System, there aren't many close-up, high-resolution images of the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. Learn why we don’t have more photos of Uranus and Neptune, find out more about the images we do have (like these ones captured by Voyager 2 in the 1980’s), and discover what might be done to better explore these planets in the future. Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Björn Jónsson.

Mars is no stranger to the planetary paparazzi. It is one of the best-explored planets other than our own, and has had countless photos taken of it. We’ve collected our favorite images of the red planet taken from space — setting aside all the amazing photos taken by rovers and landers. From views of the entire planet to zoomed-in shots of beautiful surface features, there’s so much Mars to behold.

If you love planetary portraits, be sure to pick your favorite! Vote in The Planetary Society’s Best of 2023 awards to pick your favorite space images, mission milestones, space art, and more from the past year. Voting is open until Nov. 30, and we’ll announce the winners in early December.

We’ve got photos of Mars, but what about those samples? NASA’s Mars Sample Return has been facing problems lately, growing in its expected cost and lagging behind schedule. The latest episode of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition welcomes Orlando Figueroa, who chaired an independent review board that recently evaluated this project and identified factors contributing to its difficulties. Looking even farther into the future, this week’s episode of Planetary Radio speaks with Kelly and Zach Weinersmith, authors of "A City on Mars: Can We Settle Space, Should We Settle Space, and Have We Really Thought This Through?" to talk about the challenges humanity might face as we build habitats beyond Earth.

Momentum continues to build for VERITAS. The Geological Society of America (GSA), renowned for its pivotal role in planetary science and geology, has officially signed on to a letter with The Planetary Society, the American Geophysical Union, and leading academic institutions supporting the VERITAS mission to Venus. VERITAS would provide unparalleled views of the Venusian surface, unlocking the secrets hidden beneath the thick clouds obscuring Earth's closest planetary neighbor. With members in over 100 countries, GSA's backing sends a powerful message to Congress and NASA: launch VERITAS by November 2029! Your voice matters too. Take action now to support VERITAS and a balanced planetary exploration program.