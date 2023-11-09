Lucy’s flyby of Dinkinesh: Everything you need to know

What we know about Dinkinesh and its satellites

Dinkinesh was originally discovered in 1999 by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) sky survey at Socorro, New Mexico. It orbits the Sun in the main asteroid belt, following a 3.24-year elliptical orbit with an average distance of 2.19 astronomical units (328 million kilometers, or 204 million miles) from the Sun. Dinkinesh may have begun as part of the larger asteroid 8 Flora before being ejected by an impact from another large object, since it shares similar orbital characteristics with that parent asteroid and other smaller asteroids that are thought to have come from it.

The asteroid was named after it was selected for exploration by the Lucy spacecraft. The name comes from Dink’inesh, which is the Ethiopian name for the Lucy fossil after which NASA's Lucy mission is named. The name means "you are wonderful" in the Amharic language.

The Lucy mission team started to suspect that Dinkinesh might have a satellite after noticing regular, repeating changes in its brightness as the spacecraft approached. This was confirmed when Lucy took its first close-up look at its target. In the first images sent back from the flyby, it looked like a single tiny asteroid was in orbit around Dinkinesh. Only when the team saw additional images, captured in the minutes around the encounter, did they notice the second moonlet. It appears that the first images happened to capture the two lobes of the contact binary lying one behind the other from Lucy's point of view.