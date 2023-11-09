Jason Davis • Nov 09, 2023
The best pictures of Mars from space
We’ve been taking pictures of Mars from space since 1965, when Mariner 4 returned the first pictures of another planet to Earth. Scientists were too anxious to wait for computers to process the first image, so they turned the incoming signal into a color-by-numbers project. Each pixel in the picture received a color value based on its brightness as seen by Mariner 4. The result was a charming combination of art and science:
Fortunately, space imaging technology has improved by leaps and bounds since then, providing us with exquisite images of Mars on a regular basis. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite views of Mars from space. They are sorted by type for easier browsing.
Global views
Moons over Mars
Wide views
Closeups
Space hardware
