The Downlink • Jun 13, 2025
Peaks and troughs
Space Snapshot
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this extreme-ultraviolet image of an X1.8 solar flare, seen here as a bright flash among the roiling plasma of the Sun’s surface, on Oct. 8, 2024. Solar maximum — the peak of the Sun’s 11-year activity cycle — is predicted to happen in July 2025. The latest issue of The Planetary Report focuses on how solar maximum affects the worlds of the Solar System, including Earth. Anyone can read the magazine online for free. Planetary Society members can opt to get a paper copy of the magazine mailed to them. Image credit: NASA/SDO.
Fact Worth Sharing
Solar storms cause auroras here on Earth, but also on other planets, moons, and even comets. Jupiter’s moon Io, for example, is thought to experience a rainbow of auroras, with gases in its skies causing shades of red, orange-yellow, green, and blue. Read more about this in The Planetary Report.
Mission Briefings
ESA is preparing its newest asteroid-hunting telescope. The Flyeye-1 telescope, which passed initial imaging tests in May, will image regions of the sky more than 200 times as large as the full Moon, a wider field of view than most telescopes. Flyeye-1 will work with other telescopes around the world to survey the night sky in search of near-Earth asteroids. Pictured: Flyeye-1 imaged the Andromeda galaxy during its tests. Image credit: ESA.
Last week’s ispace lunar landing attempt failed. The commercial Japanese mission made its second attempt to land a robotic spacecraft on the Moon on June 5, but lost telemetry when the spacecraft was 192 meters (630 feet) from the surface and moving more quickly than expected.
NASA is pulling out of the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference. The annual planetary science conference is the largest in the field and has been a joint effort between NASA and the Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) since 1970. LPI will continue to host the conference on its own. NASA cited budget concerns in its decision to withdraw financial support from the conference and from the 2025 ISS Research and Development Conference, which was cancelled.
The feud between President Trump and Elon Musk may have consequences for space. Last week, Musk threatened to decommission the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which includes Cargo Dragon (one of two American spacecraft capable of delivering supplies to the International Space Station) and Crew Dragon (the only operational American spacecraft for carrying astronauts to and from the ISS). While Musk later withdrew that threat, it highlighted the potential impact that the rift between the two men could have on the U.S. space program.
From The Planetary Society
Catch up on Planetary Radio. In this week’s episode, host Sarah Al-Ahmed chats with science journalist Sarah Cruddas about what it takes to become a leading voice in space media and why she believes storytelling is essential to the future of exploration. Then, on the latest Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition, host Casey Dreier talks with former NASA chief economist Akhil Rao about why NASA needs economic expertise to navigate the complex — and often misunderstood — market forces that will determine the success or failure of its private partnerships. Pictured: The full Moon imaged by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station — a mission that currently relies heavily on private partnerships. Image credit: NASA.
Space Advocate Update
Visualize the threat to NASA and NASA science. We've released a new set of high-quality charts and data that detail the unique threat posed to NASA and space science in the 2026 budget proposal. Many of the charts are available below in the resources section of our budget action center, but we've also prepared a single reference that highlights the key charts, including cuts to the agency, science, and program cancellations: NASA's disastrous 2026 budget proposal in seven charts.
Watch an expert Q&A about NASA’s budget. The Planetary Society's Chief of Space Policy, Casey Dreier, and Director of Government Relations, Jack Kiraly, joined Planetary Society members this week to provide an in-depth breakdown of what's going on with the FY2026 budget request for NASA, and what this could mean for the future of space science. Watch now.
We’re working hard. You can help. The budget cuts that NASA is facing are the worst in The Planetary Society’s history. Our team is here to rise to the moment, but we need your support.Any donation you make today to support our space policy and advocacy work will be matched up to $75,000. Now is the time to make an impact on the future of U.S. space science and exploration. Give today.
In the news
"The dollar amounts were set arbitrarily at first. NASA was not part of the decision. Their input was not requested when this came together. And NASA is now frantically trying to figure out what to do with these new initiatives that they're being told to do." — Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier in an interview with Space.com.
What's Up
In the evening, very bright Jupiter is very low in the western sky, with reddish Mars above it. Yellowish Saturn rises in the east in the middle of the night, joined by the Moon on June 19. Saturn stays in the sky until dawn. In the pre-dawn, look for super bright Venus in the east. Find out what else to see in June’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
The Planetary Report always features artwork from our members. For our Sun-themed issue, Danielle Rose Baker provided this watercolor painting of an X-class solar flare, based on an image captured at Sacramento Peak in New Mexico. "I painted this on a work trip, several hundred miles from my home and studio," said Danielle. "I created the Sun's texture using table salt over wet paint, and added sunspots in ink and marker." Image credit: Danielle Rose Baker.
