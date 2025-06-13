Peaks and troughs

ESA is preparing its newest asteroid-hunting telescope. The Flyeye-1 telescope, which passed initial imaging tests in May, will image regions of the sky more than 200 times as large as the full Moon, a wider field of view than most telescopes. Flyeye-1 will work with other telescopes around the world to survey the night sky in search of near-Earth asteroids. Pictured: Flyeye-1 imaged the Andromeda galaxy during its tests. Image credit: ESA.

Last week’s ispace lunar landing attempt failed. The commercial Japanese mission made its second attempt to land a robotic spacecraft on the Moon on June 5, but lost telemetry when the spacecraft was 192 meters (630 feet) from the surface and moving more quickly than expected.

NASA is pulling out of the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference. The annual planetary science conference is the largest in the field and has been a joint effort between NASA and the Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) since 1970. LPI will continue to host the conference on its own. NASA cited budget concerns in its decision to withdraw financial support from the conference and from the 2025 ISS Research and Development Conference, which was cancelled.

The feud between President Trump and Elon Musk may have consequences for space. Last week, Musk threatened to decommission the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which includes Cargo Dragon (one of two American spacecraft capable of delivering supplies to the International Space Station) and Crew Dragon (the only operational American spacecraft for carrying astronauts to and from the ISS). While Musk later withdrew that threat, it highlighted the potential impact that the rift between the two men could have on the U.S. space program.